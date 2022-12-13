Thomasville National Bank Buys 118 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.41. 3,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.68.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.