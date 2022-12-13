Thomasville National Bank Buys 460 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.98. 60,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,839. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

