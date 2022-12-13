Thomasville National Bank Has $14.48 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

RTX stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.76. 65,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $92.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

