Thomasville National Bank Has $890,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,164,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.82. 20,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,534. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

