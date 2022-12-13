Thomasville National Bank Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,262,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $302.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

