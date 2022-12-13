THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $1.41 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. THORChain has a market cap of $460.00 million and $46.36 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00007951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001971 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00511462 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $901.16 or 0.05079003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,376.86 or 0.30304364 BTC.
THORChain Profile
THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.
THORChain Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
