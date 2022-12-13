Threshold (T) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $185.64 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0187509 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $22,129,288.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

