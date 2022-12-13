Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Michael R. Sand Sells 1,621 Shares

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) CEO Michael R. Sand sold 1,621 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $54,773.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSBK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. 277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,179. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $280.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

