Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.65. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81,605 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

