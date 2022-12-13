Toll Brothers’ (TOL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.33.

TOL opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,065 shares of company stock valued at $296,086. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $40,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

