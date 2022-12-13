Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TPZ opened at C$21.51 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.31 and a 12-month high of C$24.80. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Topaz Energy Company Profile

In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$526,700. Insiders have sold a total of 7,622 shares of company stock worth $177,739 in the last 90 days.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

