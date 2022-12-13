Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TYG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

