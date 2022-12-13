Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Toshiba Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Toshiba stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

