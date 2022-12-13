TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. Cowen dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

TTE stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

