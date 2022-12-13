Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,654,700 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 20,952,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRMLF opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%.

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

