Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,654,700 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 20,952,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of TRMLF opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $63.94.
Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.