Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSQ. TheStreet lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $7.23 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 951,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 70,784 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

