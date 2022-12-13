Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSQ. TheStreet lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $7.23 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
