TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.05.

RNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CSFB raised TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE RNW opened at C$14.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$12.26 and a twelve month high of C$19.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.97.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 324.12%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

