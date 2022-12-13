TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.68-$22.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.07 billion.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $618.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.62. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $693.67.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

