TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 550,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

TransEnterix Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.56.

TransEnterix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.