Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the November 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance

Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. Trelleborg AB has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $25.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TBABF shares. DNB Markets upgraded Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Pareto Securities cut Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

