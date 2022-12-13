Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment (TSE:TZS) Trading Up 1%

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:TZS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. 20,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 14,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.64 million and a P/E ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.00.

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

