Trip.com Group (TCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trip.com Group stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00.
TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
