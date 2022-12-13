Trip.com Group (TCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 220.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

