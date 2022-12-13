trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRVG. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

trivago stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. trivago has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). trivago had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in trivago by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,745,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in trivago by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 393,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in trivago by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 851,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 89,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in trivago by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in trivago during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

