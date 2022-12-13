Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 177,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 70.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

TFC stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

