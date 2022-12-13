Truist Financial Cuts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $46.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $51.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 183.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FATE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.53.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

