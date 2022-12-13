Truist Financial Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $90.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.88. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

