Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in November

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the November 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.0 days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
TSMRF opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44.
About Tsumura & Co.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsumura & Co. (TSMRF)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.