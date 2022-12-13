Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in November

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the November 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.0 days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

TSMRF opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

