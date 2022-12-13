UBS Group Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNPGet Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

BNP Paribas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNP stock traded down €0.21 ($0.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €52.68 ($55.45). 1,756,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.01. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($72.81).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.