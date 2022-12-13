UBS Group Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

BNP Paribas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNP stock traded down €0.21 ($0.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €52.68 ($55.45). 1,756,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.01. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($72.81).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

