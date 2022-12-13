UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

UGI has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. UGI has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UGI to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. UGI has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in UGI by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

