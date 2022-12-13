Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

ULTA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $471.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,047. The company’s fifty day moving average is $425.40 and its 200-day moving average is $411.18. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $482.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.