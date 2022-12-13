USDD (USDD) One Day Volume Reaches $110.86 Million

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005693 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. USDD has a market capitalization of $708.89 million and $110.86 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

