Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Trading Up 6.9%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 6,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 288,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $536.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 67,357 shares in the last quarter. 28.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

