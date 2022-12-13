Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ VLYPP opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

