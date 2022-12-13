Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ VLYPP opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67.
About Valley National Bancorp
