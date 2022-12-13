Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Trading 34% Higher

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) shares traded up 34% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80. 185 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Valmet Oyj Trading Up 34.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

