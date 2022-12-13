Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

