Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 154,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

VOT traded up $5.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,949. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

