Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $55,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $167.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

