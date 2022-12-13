Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.7% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 52,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

