Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $27,713.60 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.96. 1,906,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,451. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $268.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 865,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,252 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 74.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems Company Profile

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.