Velas Price Reaches $0.0251 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $59.96 million and $717,709.65 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00076199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00054597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023558 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004767 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,387,771,965 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,771,963 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

