Venus USDC (vUSDC) Hits Market Cap of $103.77 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.77 million and approximately $42.53 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02174829 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,597,991.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

