Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.77 million and $28.06 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00512417 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $905.06 or 0.05095933 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,392.23 or 0.30360940 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02174829 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,597,991.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.