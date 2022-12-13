Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $44.46 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,146.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00443673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00875168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00107290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.71 or 0.00616501 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00271457 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,500 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

