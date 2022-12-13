Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 362,245 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1,151.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,245 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Avient worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Avient by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.52. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Avient’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Avient Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.