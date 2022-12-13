Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1,048.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 307,118 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 0.5% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southern by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 215,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,030,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

