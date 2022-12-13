Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,528 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.10% of The Carlyle Group worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

