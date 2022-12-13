Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 989,093 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 412.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989,093 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies comprises about 0.6% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.23% of Albertsons Companies worth $32,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,091,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,760,000 after acquiring an additional 827,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 331.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,176 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

