Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SWX stock opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.