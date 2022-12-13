VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the November 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 94,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSB traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $53.64. 1,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,242. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

