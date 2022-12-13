Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.99. Vimeo shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 12,674 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $652.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 549.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the first quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the third quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

